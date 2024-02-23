GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two youth held for attempting to steal from ATMs in Chennai

February 23, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Friday arrested two youth from Uttar Pradesh for attempting to steal money from ATMs. When a special police team, under Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kolathur, S. Sivakumar, was patrolling 200 Feet Road in Madhavaram, they intercepted two suspicious persons near an ATM. Earlier, H. Yuvaraj, 28, of Ambattur, a staff of a private cash management firm, had filed a complaint alleging that on Tuesday, two suspicious persons had entered an SBI ATM near Thirumalai Nagar in Kolathur and attempted to steal money from it. After interrogating the duo, the police arrested them. They were identified as Anuj Patel, 21, and Vinay Kumar, 19, both from Uttar Pradesh and remanded in judicial custody.

