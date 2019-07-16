Two youth hacked to death

Two bike-borne youth were waylaid and hacked to death in full public glare by a gang in Kadapperi, West Tambaram.

Police said that Pradeep, 32 and his friend Suresh, 30, were travelling on their bike on Monday when a group of three persons raced ahead and waylaid them. They then hacked the duo with long knives. Though both fell off the vehicle, the assailants continued to attack them. They left only after ensuring that they were dead. On receiving information, Tambaram Police rushed to the spot. “We have zeroed in on the identities of the accused. Previous enmity could be the motive behind the murders. Further investigation is on,” said a senior officer.