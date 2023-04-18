ADVERTISEMENT

Two youth from Kerala sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for trafficking hashish oil 

April 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

During a vehicle search, the police seized 4 kg of hashish oil and arrested the duo

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for conducting exclusive trial of cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Chennai has convicted and sentenced two youth from Kerala to undergo 10-year-rigorous imprisonment after holding them guilty of smuggling hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh in 2020. 

According to the police, on August 21, 2020, a team attached to the Redhills police station in Chennai while conducting vehicle check at MA Nagar check post intercepted a car with a Kerala registration number plate. The police searched the vehicle and seized four kilogram of hashish oil and arrested Adhil Mon, 24, and Ajil Sathyan, 26, of Trissur district, Kerala, who were travelling in the vehicle. They were booked under the provisions of NDPS Act and remanded in judicial custody since then. 

After trial, J. Juliet Pushpa, Special Judge, I Additional Special Court Under NDPS Act, held them guilty and sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment besides imposing ₹one lakh fine on each.

