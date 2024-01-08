Two youth from A.P. held for ganja peddling

January 08, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The prohibition enforcement wing (PEW) of Tambaram City Police has arrested two youth from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly smuggling ganja and selling it in the city.

Following information on ganja trafficking, police personnel attached to PEW mounted surveillance near Urapakkam bus terminus and intercepted two men standing in a suspicious manner. On searching their bags, police recovered 52 kg of ganja concealed in them. Police arrested the duo who have been identified as N. Ravikumar, 27, and I. Murali, 26, of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. They told the police that they have procured the ganja from Tirupati and sold them in and around Tambaram.

