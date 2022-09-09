Two youth from A.P. get 10 years imprisonment for drug peddling

They were caught careering 23 kg of ganja in Kancheepuram district

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 09, 2022 22:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has convicted and sentenced two youth from Andhra Pradesh to 10 years imprisonment for illegal possession of ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution, on January 27 last year,  the officers of Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) CID intercepted two youths near Kancheepuram, Olimugamedupet junction. They were found in illegal possession of 23 kg of ganja in two plastic gunny bags for the purpose of selling the same to workers from northern States working in Kancheepuram. The accused, who were identified as K. Pavan Kumar, 20, and Banuprakash, 21, of East Godhavari, Andhra Pradesh were arrested and charged under the NDPS Act. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the conclusion of the trial, they were sentenced to imprisonment of 10 years and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app