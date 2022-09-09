Two youth from A.P. get 10 years imprisonment for drug peddling

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has convicted and sentenced two youth from Andhra Pradesh to 10 years imprisonment for illegal possession of ganja.

According to the prosecution, on January 27 last year, the officers of Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) CID intercepted two youths near Kancheepuram, Olimugamedupet junction. They were found in illegal possession of 23 kg of ganja in two plastic gunny bags for the purpose of selling the same to workers from northern States working in Kancheepuram. The accused, who were identified as K. Pavan Kumar, 20, and Banuprakash, 21, of East Godhavari, Andhra Pradesh were arrested and charged under the NDPS Act.

At the conclusion of the trial, they were sentenced to imprisonment of 10 years and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each.