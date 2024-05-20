Two youth electrocuted in agricultural field in Tiruvallur district 

Two youth were electrocuted in an agricultural field in a village near Pallipattu, Tiruvallur district. Pallipattu Police registered a case and launched an investigation to nab the owner of the agricultural land.

The victims have been identified as Saikumar, 25 and Parthasarathy, 21 of Veliyagaram colony near Pallipattu. Police sources said one of the deceased Saikumar, 25, had gone to Kosasthalaiyar to get sand in gunny bags on Sunday night. After collecting the sand from the river bed, he placed a gunny bag on a motorcycle. A patrolling team of police reached the spot and attempted to nab him. He escaped to a nearby sugarcane field and was unable to come out from there.

He made a call to his friend Parthasarathy for assistance. When the latter reached the spot, he found his friend Saikumar had been electrocuted in the agricultural field which was fenced with electric wire to prevent entry of wild animals. After informing another friend Bhagavan, he attempted to retrieve Saikumar. In the attempt to retrieve his friend, Parathasarathy also was electrocuted, sources said.

Subsequently, Bhagavan reached the spot and found his two friends lying motionless in the field. He informed other villagers and they cut the power supply. The duo were rushed to Government Hospital, Pallipattu where the doctors, after examination, declared that the duo were already dead. Further investigation is on.