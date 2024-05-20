GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two youth electrocuted in agricultural field in Tiruvallur district 

Published - May 20, 2024 02:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth were electrocuted in an agricultural field in a village near Pallipattu, Tiruvallur district. Pallipattu Police registered a case and launched an investigation to nab the owner of the agricultural land. 

The victims have been identified as Saikumar, 25 and Parthasarathy, 21 of Veliyagaram colony near Pallipattu. Police sources said one of the deceased Saikumar, 25, had gone to Kosasthalaiyar to get sand in gunny bags on Sunday night. After collecting the sand from the river bed, he placed a gunny bag on a motorcycle. A patrolling team of police reached the spot and attempted to nab him. He escaped to a nearby sugarcane field and was unable to come out from there. 

He made a call to his friend Parthasarathy for assistance. When the latter reached the spot, he found his friend Saikumar had been electrocuted in the agricultural field which was fenced with electric wire to prevent entry of wild animals. After informing another friend Bhagavan, he attempted to retrieve Saikumar. In the attempt to retrieve his friend, Parathasarathy also was electrocuted, sources said. 

Subsequently, Bhagavan reached the spot and found his two friends lying motionless in the field. He informed other villagers and they cut the power supply. The duo were rushed to Government Hospital, Pallipattu where the doctors, after examination, declared that the duo were already dead. Further investigation is on. 

Related Topics

crime / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.