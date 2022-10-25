Two youth drown in Pulicat estuary

The Hindu Bureau October 25, 2022 23:49 IST

Two men who had gone to take a bath in the Pulicat estuary drowned on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Madhan Kumar, 25, a software engineer from Thirusulam, and Arun Kumar, 24, a civil engineer from Mangadu.

They came along with other friends to Pulicat on Monday. They entered a prohibited area, and three of them suddenly began sinking.

The others alerted the fishermen nearby, who rescued the three. They were rushed to the government hospital at Ponneri, where two of them were declared dead. The third one, Ebenezer, is undergoing treatment.