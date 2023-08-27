Two youth drown in Chembarambakkam lake

August 27, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two youths who visited the Chembarambakkam lake along with a few friends, drowned on Saturday, August 27, 2023. The Poonamallee Police have filed a case and are investigating.

Avadi Police said Rishikesh of Iyyapanthangal and Harish of Saligramam had gone with their friends to the Chembarambakkam lake. As they were taking bath near the lake bed, the two persons went further into the lake and drowned.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies from the lake. The two students had recently cleared the NEET exam, the police said.

The bodies were sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

