HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youth drown in Chembarambakkam lake

Both had cleared NEET, police said

August 27, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths who visited the Chembarambakkam lake along with a few friends, drowned on Saturday, August 27, 2023. The Poonamallee Police have filed a case and are investigating.

Avadi Police said Rishikesh of Iyyapanthangal and Harish of Saligramam had gone with their friends to the Chembarambakkam lake. As they were taking bath near the lake bed, the two persons went further into the lake and drowned.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the bodies from the lake. The two students had recently cleared the NEET exam, the police said. 

The bodies were sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.