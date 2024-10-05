Two youth die in accident near Gummidipoondi 

Two youth died in an accident near Gummidipoondi on Saturday when their bike rammed a lorry travelling ahead of them on Chennai - Kolkata National Highway.

The victims have been identified as Annie Mol, 21, of Kanniyakumari district, and Santhosh, 21, of Tiruvannamalai district — both friends and employees of an auditing firm. Santhosh was riding the bike while Annie was on the pillion. They were proceeding towards Tada in Andhra Pradesh, when a lorry carrying chicken moving ahead of them, suddenly stopped. The duo bumped into it and were critically injured. Both died on the way to Government Hospital, Ponneri, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.