Two youth die in accident near Gummidipoondi 

Published - October 05, 2024 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth died in an accident near Gummidipoondi on Saturday when their bike rammed a lorry travelling ahead of them on Chennai - Kolkata National Highway.

The victims have been identified as Annie Mol, 21, of Kanniyakumari district, and Santhosh, 21, of Tiruvannamalai district — both friends and employees of an auditing firm. Santhosh was riding the bike while Annie was on the pillion. They were proceeding towards Tada in Andhra Pradesh, when a lorry carrying chicken moving ahead of them, suddenly stopped. The duo bumped into it and were critically injured. Both died on the way to Government Hospital, Ponneri, police said.

