Two youth beheaded in separate incidents in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram

Special teams of police personnel constituted to investigate and trace accused

Two youth were beheaded in separate incidents in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts on Tuesday.

According to the Chengalpattu district police, Ranjith, 23, a fisherman, who was sleeping on the terrace of his house, was beheaded by an unidentified gang in Kadappakkam, near Maduranthakam.

The police said Ranjith’s torso was found by his mother Chellamma early on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants had dumped his head in an eucalyptus groove, where the body of a slain history-sheeter ‘Attu’ Ramesh, from Kasimedu, was dumped on September 10. He had murder and attempt to murder cases against him.

After being released on conditional bail recently, Ramesh was staying in Kadapakkam, where his rivals hacked him to death. Ramesh’s associates are suspected to have slain Ranjith, but the police added that he was not involved in the case and his killing could be a case of mistaken identity.

Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu, P. Vijaya Kumar said, “We have certain clues and have identified the accused. A special team has been working to trace and nab them.”

Murder in Padappai

Another similar case was reported from a village near Padappai, in Kacheepuram.

On Tuesday, the villagers spotted a human head on the road near a church in Erumaiyur and alerted the Somangalam police station.

The police found the torso on the lake bed in Sitheri, near Erumaiyur, on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Vetrivel, 23, of Erumaiyur, who was one of the accused in the murder of a college student Abishek last year. The police registered a case and have launched a search for the accused.

Kancheepuram SP M. Sudhakar said, “Our initial investigation revealed that the murder was committed due to previous enmity. We have zeroed in on those involved, and two special teams are working to trace them. We will nab them soon.”