Two youth arrested for growing ganja plant in K.K. Nagar

The Hindu Bureau October 10, 2022 20:36 IST

The K.K. Nagar police on Monday arrested two youths, who allegedly grew ganja plants on the premises of their house. Following a tip-off, the police searched a house in K.K. Nagar 10th Sector and found the ganja plant on the terrace of the house. The police arrested C. Abishek, 21, and his cousin P. Sathish, 19. Two ganja plants and 30g ganja were seized from them. Abishek has a history-sheet on him.