Two young men held for murder in Chennai

CHENNAI

27 January 2022 16:29 IST

Abhiramapuram Police on Thursday arrested two young men for allegedly hacking a 34-year-old man to death due to previous enmity, in Raja Annamalaipuram.

Police said S. Sathish, 34, was a resident of Kutti Gramani Garden. He had frequent quarrels with his nephew Ranjith due to a dispute about rearing pigeons on his terrace. At 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, while Sathish was standing near his house, Ranjith, who came there with his friend Hariharan, brutally attacked Sathish and later hacked him to death. Then they fled the scene.

On receiving information, Abiramapuram police reached the spot and recovered the body. Police registered a case following a complaint from Srinivasan, brother of the deceased, and began an investigation.

R. Ranjith, 20 of Raja Annamalaipuram and his friend V. Hariharan, 19 of Mylapore were arrested. A knife and a bike were seized from them. Both were remanded in judicial custody.