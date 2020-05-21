Two young men held for breaching Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s security convoy

Photograph used for representational purposes only

CHENNAI

21 May 2020 13:40 IST

The men, who were on a motorbike, had entered the convoy near Vivekanandar Illam on Wednesday, riding their vehicle in a dangerous manner, police said

Traffic police have arrested two young men who breached Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s security convoy on Wednesday.

Police said the breach took place on Wednesday afternoon. The convoy, accompanied by security officials, advance pilot and escort vehicles, was proceeding towards Greenways Road from the Secretariat, and the movement of other vehicles were restricted. When the convoy was near Vivekanandar Illam, two youth on a bike suddenly entered the convoy route from Ice House and rode their vehicle in a dangerous manner, to collide with a security vehicle in the Chief Minister’s convoy, police said.

On an alert from a security officer to the traffic control room, traffic police personnel who were on duty near Labour Statue attempted to stop them. However, the youth gave them the slip and sped away.

Another Reserve Sub- Inspector attempted to nab them near Napier Bridge and fell down after they ran their vehicle over his leg. Their bike then hit another bike which came from the opposite side and the duo fell down.

Police personnel then overpowered them and took them to police station, along with their vehicle.

The young men were identified as Naveen, 19 who was driving the bike and his friend Sarathkumar, 20, of Old Washermanpet. The former works as a telephone operator at a Mylapore hospital and his friend was works as an assistant in a restaurant on East Coast Road. They were returning home.

The two were booked under sections 188( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC. They were later released on bail.