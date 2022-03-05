Two years on, PENN continues working to tackle sexual violence

A new advisory board formed on the occasion of the NGO’s second anniversary

From teaching them self-defence techniques to helping them tackle cyber bullying, PENN, a non-governmental organisation, has been reaching out to school and college students in the fight against sexual violence.

On the occasion of the organisation’s second anniversary, a new advisory board was formed. The members include retired IPS officer S.R. Jangid, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, former judge of Madras High Court Prabha Sridevan, actor Revathi, retired IAS officer D. Sabitha, singer Unnikrishnan, senior consultant of UNESCO Venkatraman and Kamala Selvaraj of GG Hospitals.

V.S. Sridhar, one of the NGO’s trustees, said during pre COVID-19 times, they started training college students in self-defense. Now, they have been reaching out to students from Classes VIII to XII. Mr. Jangid said the priority should be to find the right strategies and concentrate on prevention and protection of women against sexual violence.

Singer K.S. Chitra said at all times, including during travel and at the workplace, a woman’s safety was of prime importance. “From empowering women to teaching men how to treat and respect them, this organisation is doing significant work,” she said.

A PENN anthem performed by Ms. Chitra was also released on the occasion. The advisory board members also spoke at the event.