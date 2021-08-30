Two years on, Avadi remains a corporation only in name: residents

Wait continues for better roads, drainage system

The residents of Avadi had lots of hopes when the State government announced the upgrading of the municipality to corporation in June 2019. Two years later, the residents are disappointed that little has changed in the town.

Poor roads, delay in the implementation of underground drainage system, absence of flood mitigation measures and poor conservancy operations continue in the area.

A. Dharanitharan, a resident of TNHB tenement in Avadi, said except for change in the name from special municipality to corporation, nothing much had changed in the living condition, particularly the civic developments of road, water and other amenities. He criticised the State government for not including Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu, Thiruninravur and Nemilichery in the Avadi Corporation. Only by adding more localities, as had been done in the case of the Tambaram Corporation being formed now, the civic body would get better fund allocation, he added.

Social activist T. Sadagopan said the failure of the State government to appoint an IAS officer to manage the affairs of the Avadi Corporation reflected lack of seriousness with which Avadi municipality was upgraded to a corporation. He said several civic projects had been pending for more than two years.