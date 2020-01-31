Two years on, Alandur foot over-bridge awaits opening

Work on the foot-over-bridge being constructed near Alandur Metro station which began in early 2018, is yet to be completed.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), a few finishing touches need to be completed and this may take another week or two. “The lift license has to come; also, we have to install signage and some CCTV cameras as well. We know it will be beneficial for users and hope to finish it at the earliest,” an official said.

The Alandur Metro Rail station became functional way back in 2015 but after repeatedly calling for tenders, the contract was awarded and construction began only in early 2018. Built at a cost of ₹6 crore, this foot over-bridge is equipped with both escalators and lifts. Though it has been two years, till today, the bridge hasn’t been opened for public.

Unlike many other Chennai Metro Rail station, which have entry/exit on both sides of the road, this one has only on one side. So, when commuters want to enter this station or exit it from the other side of the road, they have to take a long exhausting walk. Otherwise, they have to use a subway also located a little away from the station. Now, if this bridge is opened, commuters can seamlessly cross the road and reach the station using this facility.