Two-year old run over by van

A two-year-old boy was run over by a van when he was playing outside his house in Periyapalayam on Wednesday morning.

The police said Mohit, son of Prashanth of Vengal in Periyapalayam, was playing outside his house on Wednesday when the van ran over him. He died on the spot and the van fled.

A complaint has been lodged at the Periyapalayam police station.