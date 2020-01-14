Two-year-old kidnapped from Central railway station

A two-year-old girl, Rashida, 2, was kidnapped from Central railway station on Monday.

Government Railway Police said that Marzeena, 21, had come to the city from Guwahati in Assam a fortnight ago. Marzeena was living with her two daughters — Mashida, 6, and Rashida, 2, on the pavement near Central station.

On Monday, Marzeena was shocked to find her two-year-old daughter missing while they were sleeping inside the railway station. Immediately, she contacted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who informed the Government Railway Police.

The Central Station GRP registered a case and found that the girl was taken by her father’s friend Amit. Search is on.