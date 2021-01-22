Chennai

Two-year-old undergoes spine surgery

A two-year-old girl was treated for a rare condition of her spine at a city hospital. She was diagnosed with spondylolisthesis, a condition where one vertebrae slips over another causing spinal cord and nerve root compression.

The condition could be congenital or due to trauma or degeneration. The girl developed sudden pain in the back and leg and was unable to move or walk.

When a lump developed on her lower back, the girl was taken to a nearby hospital.

An MRI scan revealed that she needed surgery, said G. Balamurali, head of spine surgery at Kauvery Hospital.

Since the child’s bones were undeveloped and soft, it was a challenge to conduct surgeries, he said.

‘Excellent results’

“The treatment had excellent results with the child’s deformity corrected precisely.

“There were no complaints of back or leg pain. Two months after surgery the child was able to walk straight and resume her normal activities,” he said.

The girl belonged to the fishermen community and could not afford the surgery. Funds were raised through Thalirgal project — an initiative of Rotary Club of Madras North, the State government and the Kauvery Hospital — apart from crowd sourcing, he added.

Hospital founder M. Selvaraj said: “So far the youngest case with similar diagnosis reported worldwide was of a three-year-old child. I congratulate Dr. Balamurali and team for successfully treating the child and relieving her from the agony of immobility.”

Comments
Related Articles

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithya Venkatraman, special prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

Chitlapakkam residents seek completion of SWD network

Gems on the roadside

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: A. Tharun, third prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R.A. Smrithikaa, third prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shrreya Vishwanathan, second prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: K. Madhurkanth, first prize in Keyboard, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Adithya Srihari, third prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: K. Jishnu, second prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Aayush Sriram Bharadwaj, first prize in Mridangam, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shamith S. Gowda, first prize in Ghatam, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R. Naveen, first prize in Ghatam, 13-19 years

Politics surrounding the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts perverse: K.S. Alagiri

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shriman Raghu Krishna, first prize in Ghatam, 0-12 years

Two women in Chennai injured after chain snatchers push their vehicle down

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V. Murali, third prize in Kanjira

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V.V. Sabareesh, second prize in Kanjira

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vishnu V Kammath, first prize in Kanjira

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Siri Chandrashekar, second prize in Konnakol, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nachiketa Sharma Miganakallu, first prize in Konnakol, 20-40 years
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2021 12:43:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-year-old-girl-undergoes-spine-surgery-in-chennai-hospital/article33630227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY