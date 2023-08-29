ADVERTISEMENT

Two-year-old girl dies after licking mosquito repellent at home in Madhavaram

August 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-year-old girl residing in Chinna Mathur near Madhavaram was killed after she inhaled and licked the cone of the liquid mosquito repellent while playing in her house on Monday evening. The Madhavaram Milk Colony police have filed a case and are investigating.

The police said the two-year-old, identified as Lakshmi, took the repellent from her sister Sakthi, 4, who had removed it from the switch board, and licked the poisonous liquid and also inhaled the vapour while playing in their house at Perumal Koil Street at Chinna Mathur.

Father of the child, Balaji, a car driver, had gone out to work while her mother Nandiini was at home. Even as Ms. Nandini saw the child licking the repellent and fall down. Immediately, the child was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital where she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. But, the girl died within a few hours.

