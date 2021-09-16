Chennai

Two-year-old dies after falling from bike

A two-year-old girl died after falling from a bike driven by her father when he hit a car in Pondy Bazaar on Tuesday.

The accident took place when Jayaraman, of Royapettah, took his wife and two children to T. Nagar on the bike. At the Thyagaraya Road-South Boag Road junction, the two-wheeler hit a moving car while turning. In the impact, Sai Danshika fell off the bike and suffered injuries on her head.

She was rushed to a private children’s hospital in Nungambakkam, where she was declared brought dead. On information, the Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.


