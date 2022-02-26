The victim was sleeping in the house after lunch

The victim was sleeping in the house after lunch

A two-year-old girl was charred to death in a fire that erupted from a short circuit in an air conditioner on Saturday afternoon. The child was asleep when the fire broke out.

The victim was identified as M. Prajeetha, daughter of Mohan and Sangeetha of Yasodha Nagar, Gowl Bazaar in Pozhichalur. The police said the couple were into flower business and had their own flower garden.

The police said on Thursday afternoon Sangeetha after feeding her daughter made her sleep between a cloth and a pillow on the bed and the air conditioner was on. At 3 p.m., when she was stringing together flowers in front of the house, she found thick smoke emanating from the room where the child was asleep and raised an alarm. Neighbours came to her help and alerted the police.

Fire and Rescue Services team reached the spot and retrieved the body. A case has been registered in Sankar Nagar police station.