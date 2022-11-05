Two-year-old boy, who lost his way from an apartment in Poonamallee, reunited with his parents within one hour

The two-year-old boy lost his way from an apartment late on Thursday night and was found standing on a main road by a CMC doctor

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 18:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore presenting a gift to two-year old Umar, who went missing in Poonamallee and was later reunited with parents. Second from right is Nandhakumar, a doctor who rescued the boy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-year-old boy, who lost his way from an apartment late on Thursday night, was spotted by a doctor on the road and reunited with his parents in less than one hour.

Nandhakumar, a resident of Iyappanthangal and a doctor with the CMC, Vellore, travels to work every day in his car.  Around midnight on Thursday, he noticed a two-year-old boy, who was later identified as Umar, standing alone near Saveetha Hospital on Poonamallee bypass. As nobody was around, the doctor took Umar to head constable Manikandan at Poonamallee police station. The night rounds in-charge police officer, Anbuselvi, reached the station and enquired with the child. 

Around 1 a.m., the control room received a call from Ganesan, association secretary of Radiance Royal Apartments, Poonamallee, reporting about a child missing from the apartment premises. Immediately, an alert was issued over the wireless. Ms. Anbuselvi informed the control room about the boy. The same was relayed to the parents of the boy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents, Aisha Banu and Aadhiq Basha, along with neighbours reached the police station. Umar was handed over to the parents. They thanked the police officers and Dr. Nandhakumar for rescuing the child.

Mr. Basha works as a manager in a textile shop in Hosur. He had come to visit his cousin Riasudhin, who lives at the Radiance Royal apartment, Poonamallee. On Thursday night, Mr. Basha, Mr. Riasudhin and other members of the household went for shopping at a mall in Velachery and returned to their flat late in the night. On reaching their the second floor flat, Ms. Basha and his wife noticed that Umar was missing.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated Dr. Nandakumar for his effort. The Commissioner lauded the police personnel, who were on night duty, and the personnel of the control room for their swift response.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
missing person
police
children

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app