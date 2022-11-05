Two-year-old boy, who lost his way from an apartment in Poonamallee, reunited with his parents within one hour

The two-year-old boy lost his way from an apartment late on Thursday night and was found standing on a main road by a CMC doctor

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore presenting a gift to two-year old Umar, who went missing in Poonamallee and was later reunited with parents. Second from right is Nandhakumar, a doctor who rescued the boy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A two-year-old boy, who lost his way from an apartment late on Thursday night, was spotted by a doctor on the road and reunited with his parents in less than one hour.

Nandhakumar, a resident of Iyappanthangal and a doctor with the CMC, Vellore, travels to work every day in his car. Around midnight on Thursday, he noticed a two-year-old boy, who was later identified as Umar, standing alone near Saveetha Hospital on Poonamallee bypass. As nobody was around, the doctor took Umar to head constable Manikandan at Poonamallee police station. The night rounds in-charge police officer, Anbuselvi, reached the station and enquired with the child.

Around 1 a.m., the control room received a call from Ganesan, association secretary of Radiance Royal Apartments, Poonamallee, reporting about a child missing from the apartment premises. Immediately, an alert was issued over the wireless. Ms. Anbuselvi informed the control room about the boy. The same was relayed to the parents of the boy.

The parents, Aisha Banu and Aadhiq Basha, along with neighbours reached the police station. Umar was handed over to the parents. They thanked the police officers and Dr. Nandhakumar for rescuing the child.

Mr. Basha works as a manager in a textile shop in Hosur. He had come to visit his cousin Riasudhin, who lives at the Radiance Royal apartment, Poonamallee. On Thursday night, Mr. Basha, Mr. Riasudhin and other members of the household went for shopping at a mall in Velachery and returned to their flat late in the night. On reaching their the second floor flat, Ms. Basha and his wife noticed that Umar was missing.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated Dr. Nandakumar for his effort. The Commissioner lauded the police personnel, who were on night duty, and the personnel of the control room for their swift response.