Two-year-old boy falls from third floor, dies in Madhavaram

July 06, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

A two-year-old boy died in Madhavaram on Wednesday after accidentally falling from the third floor of his house.

The victim was identified as Shyam, second son of Rahul, a native of Bihar and working as a load man in a lorry company at Madhavaram. Rahul’s family stayed in a single-room accommodation on the terrace of the apartment.

On Wednesday afternoon, when Rahul was at work and his wife was busy with household chores, the child accidentally slipped through the holes in the railings and fell and suffered serious head injuries. Hearing the noise, Rahul’s wife Pooja rushed and found her son lying on the ground.

With the help of the neighbours, the child was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead .

