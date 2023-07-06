HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-year-old boy falls from third floor, dies in Madhavaram

July 06, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-year-old boy died in Madhavaram on Wednesday after accidentally falling from the third floor of his house.

The victim was identified as Shyam, second son of Rahul, a native of Bihar and working as a load man in a lorry company at Madhavaram. Rahul’s family stayed in a single-room accommodation on the terrace of the apartment.

On Wednesday afternoon, when Rahul was at work and his wife was busy with household chores, the child accidentally slipped through the holes in the railings and fell and suffered serious head injuries. Hearing the noise, Rahul’s wife Pooja rushed and found her son lying on the ground.

With the help of the neighbours, the child was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead .

Related Topics

Chennai / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.