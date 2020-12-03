Two-year-old boy dies in accident near Tiruttani

CHENNAI

03 December 2020 14:46 IST

A speeding bike hit the child’s mother, who was holding him in her arms

﻿

A two-year-old boy died after a speeding bike hit his mother, who was holding him, while they were waiting for a bus in a village near Tiruttani on Tuesday evening.

According to police, Santosh, a daily wage earner lives with his wife Nishanthi, in Periya Kadambur colony in Tiruttani. The couple had a two-year-old-son, Kasishwaran. On Tuesday evening, Nishanthi was waiting at the village bus stop, with Kasishwaran on her hip, to board a bus to Tiruttani.

Advertising

Advertising

At this juncture, Ajith, 20, from the same village, who was riding his bike at a great speed lost control of his vehicle and hit Nishanthi. Kasishwaran fell from her arms and was badly hurt. He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injures.

A complaint was lodged at the Tiruttani police station and Ajith was arrested. Further investigations are on.