Two workers electrocuted in Thirumudivakkam industrial estate

They were shifting a giant ladder when it came in contact with a HT line

Two workers were electrocuted in Thirumudivakkam Industrial area on Tuesday morning when a giant ladder which they were shifting touched a high tension wire.

The victims have been identified as Nagarajan, 40, and Murugan, 38, who were from Chrompet and were doing painting work in the industrial area. The two, with help from another person, were shifting the ladder from one area to another in the morning hours.

While they were moving the ladder, it accidentally touched the high tension line running above. In the impact, all three fell down. Two died on the spot while the third one had burns and was rushed to a hospital.

Personnel from Kundrathur Police station reached the spot and conducted an investigation. The bodies of victims were sent to Government Hospital, Chrompet for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.