Two women stuck in zipline of Kalaignar Centenary Park 

Updated - October 12, 2024 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Two women got stuck in the zipline of Kalaignar Centenary park due to a technical glitch.

Two women got stuck in the zipline of Kalaignar Centenary park due to a technical glitch. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two women got stuck in the zipline of Kalaignar Centenary park due to a technical glitch on Saturday evening, but were eventually rescued by the park staff, after about 20 minutes.

Kalaignar Centenary Park, inaugurated recently, has a 10,000-square-foot glass garden, a horticultural museum, a musical fountain, an aviary, and a 500-metre zipline. On Saturday evening, several people visited the park, of whom two women got stuck on the zipline for over 20 minutes. Other visitors to the park gathered and attempted to rescue the women. However, the park staff rescued them using a rope, sources said.

Published - October 12, 2024 09:24 pm IST

