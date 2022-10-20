Two women run over by train while crossing the track at Tiruvottiyur in Chennai

One of the victims had invited her mother and grandmother from Bengaluru for her child’s first birthday and was taking them home

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 21:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women were crushed to death under the wheels of a train near Tiruvottiyur on Thursday while crossing the railway track. Another woman was also injured. The Government Railway Police said the victims were identified as Sakthi, 21, and her grandmother Rajeshwari, 71.

The police said that Sakthi and her husband Ravichandran, 25, had invited their relatives from Bengaluru for the first birthday of their daughter. Rajeshwari and Sakthi’s mother Jayammal, 55, had come to Chennai from Bengaluru by train. Ravichandran and Sakthi escorted them from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station to Tiruvottiyur by a local train. They got down from the train in Tiruvottiyur and while they were crossing the track, Sakthi noticed an express train approaching them. She then attempted to save her grandmother and mother by allegedly pushing them away. In the attempt, Sakthi and Rajeshwari were run over by the train while Jayammal sustained grievous injury. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Government Railway Police, Korukkupet, registered a case and are investigating.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
railway accident
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app