Two women run over by train while crossing the track at Tiruvottiyur in Chennai

Two women were crushed to death under the wheels of a train near Tiruvottiyur on Thursday while crossing the railway track. Another woman was also injured. The Government Railway Police said the victims were identified as Sakthi, 21, and her grandmother Rajeshwari, 71.

The police said that Sakthi and her husband Ravichandran, 25, had invited their relatives from Bengaluru for the first birthday of their daughter. Rajeshwari and Sakthi’s mother Jayammal, 55, had come to Chennai from Bengaluru by train. Ravichandran and Sakthi escorted them from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station to Tiruvottiyur by a local train. They got down from the train in Tiruvottiyur and while they were crossing the track, Sakthi noticed an express train approaching them. She then attempted to save her grandmother and mother by allegedly pushing them away. In the attempt, Sakthi and Rajeshwari were run over by the train while Jayammal sustained grievous injury.

The Government Railway Police, Korukkupet, registered a case and are investigating.