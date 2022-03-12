Two women rescued from prostitution ring, two arrested
They were kept in illegal confinement at an apartment in Velachery
Two young women, who were forced into commercial sex trade, were rescued and two men, who kept them in illegal confinement, were arrested in Adyar police station limits.
Based on a tip-off that women had been confined at an apartment in Velachery, the team searched the premises and rescued the women from Bengaluru and Kolkata. A. Rahul, 38, from Kolkata and Abubakkar Siddiq, 30, from Thoothukudi, were nabbed. Investigation revealed that they two accused were engaged by Karthik, who was reported to be absconding.
The police said the network elicited customers through WhatsApp messages and collected money through UPI transactions. The rescued women were sent to Special Home for Women. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.
