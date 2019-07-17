Two women pillion riders fall from bike, crushed by MTC bus

Two women riding pillion fell from a motorcycle and were crushed to death by a speeding bus in Nandanam on Tuesday morning.

The motorbike rider, a 23-year-old man, was critically injured and admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

Hail from A.P.

All the three hail from East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, and had completed engineering.

They were staying in Velachery and were attending an industrial training programme in Egmore.

Nagalakshmi, 23, Bhavani, 23, and Sivakumar were going to Egmore from Velachery.

The police said only Sivakumar was wearing a helmet. As they were speeding near a private hospital in Nandanam, their bike collided with with another two wheeler.

As a result, they fell and came under the wheels of an MTC bus coming from West Tambaram.

Nagalakshmi and Bhavani died on the spot.

Passersby and traffic police personnel rushed the victims in an ambulance to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Traffic went out of gear on the arterial Anna Salai and surrounding areas in Nandanam. Traffic inspector Palanivelu booked a case against MTC driver Gunasekaran for overspeeding, rash driving and other offences.

The parents of victims were informed.