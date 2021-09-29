Two women killed, seven hurt in accident

Two women were killed and seven others, including a 10-year-old boy, injured when a car rammed a stationary truck near Villivakkam early on Tuesday.

The names of the victims were given as M. Kamatchi, 25, of Gingee and M. Sasikala, 27, of Tiruvannamalai district. The two women along with others were engaged to paint the median on the flyover on the 200 ft. road at Thadhankuppam.

The police said around 3 a.m., while they were busy with their work, a car which came from Retteri towards Padi hit a stationary mini truck. In the impact, the truck hit the workers.

Passersby and others rushed them to Government Kilpauk Hospital. Kamatchi and Sasikala were declared as brought dead.

K. Sujith, 19, of Perambur, who drove the car, has been admitted to the hospital. Inquiries revealed that Sujith and his four friends were going to Mamallapuram.