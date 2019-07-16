Two women killed, man injured as MTC bus runs over them in Chennai

Two women were killed and one man was injured after an Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus ran over them on Anna Salai near Nandanam on July 16 morning.

Police said Siva of Andhra Pradesh was riding his bike from Saidapet with two women as pillion riders. As he neared YMCA, Nandanam, he suddenly applied brakes in order to avoid a car speeding ahead. On impact, Siva and the two women fell down on the road. An MTC bus, route no A-51, which came from behind ran over them and the two women died on the spot.

Siva, who was battling for life, was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Saidapet Traffic Police detained bus driver Gunasekaran.

Following this, traffic went out of gear on the arterial roads in and around Nandanam.