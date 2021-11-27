Two women killed after truck knocks them down in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 13:34 IST

The women were on a two-wheeler on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, when they were hit by a truck from behind, police said

Two women riding on a two-wheeler on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway were killed, when a commercial truck hit them on Saturday morning. The women were killed on the spot. They were not wearing helmets.

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said B. Sangeetha (26) of Nagalathumedu village along with her friend Nilaveni (33) were proceeding to their home after visiting a new home that Sangeetha had rented, on a two-wheeler on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Karapettai, when a commercial truck transporting household goods hit them from behind. Both the victims died on the spot.

The truck driver fled from the place.

The public alerted the Kancheepuram Taluk Police, who came to the accident site and sent the two bodies to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The Kancheepuram police are in search of the driver of the truck.