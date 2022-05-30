Two women killed after bus overturns near Maduranthakam

Two women were killed and more than 15 injured after a private bus overturned on G.S.T Road near Maduranthakam in the early hours of Monday. The accident caused a severe traffic jam on the section.

The police said the bus carrying 53 women passengers, who left on a tour to Kanniyakumari from the city a week ago, was returning to the city. The driver lost control when the bus was near Melvalavampettai near Maduranthakam and it overturned and fell into a ditch. While Nadisha, 22, was killed on the spot, Dillirani, 54, died on the way to the Government Hospital in Maduranthakam.

A police team from Maduranthakam station rescued around 20 women caught in the bus and sent them to the Maduranthakam Government Hospital for treatment. The Maduranthakam police have registered a case.