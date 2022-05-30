Chennai

Two women killed after bus overturns near Maduranthakam

Two women were killed and more than 15 injured after a private bus overturned on G.S.T Road near Maduranthakam in the early hours of Monday. The accident caused a severe traffic jam on the section.

The police said the bus carrying 53 women passengers, who left on a tour to Kanniyakumari from the city a week ago, was returning to the city. The driver lost control when the bus was near Melvalavampettai near Maduranthakam and it overturned and fell into a ditch. While Nadisha, 22, was killed on the spot, Dillirani, 54, died on the way to the Government Hospital in Maduranthakam.

A police team from Maduranthakam station rescued around 20 women caught in the bus and sent them to the Maduranthakam Government Hospital for treatment. The Maduranthakam police have registered a case.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
road accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2022 8:29:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-women-killed-after-bus-overturns-near-maduranthakam/article65476200.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY