Two women killed after bus overturns near Maduranthakam
Two women were killed and more than 15 injured after a private bus overturned on G.S.T Road near Maduranthakam in the early hours of Monday. The accident caused a severe traffic jam on the section.
The police said the bus carrying 53 women passengers, who left on a tour to Kanniyakumari from the city a week ago, was returning to the city. The driver lost control when the bus was near Melvalavampettai near Maduranthakam and it overturned and fell into a ditch. While Nadisha, 22, was killed on the spot, Dillirani, 54, died on the way to the Government Hospital in Maduranthakam.
A police team from Maduranthakam station rescued around 20 women caught in the bus and sent them to the Maduranthakam Government Hospital for treatment. The Maduranthakam police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.