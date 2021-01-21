Two women in Chennai injured after chain snatchers push their vehicle down

CHENNAI

21 January 2021 14:47 IST

The suspects pushed the women’s two-wheeler, snatched a gold chain and fled; police are investigating

Two women were injured in Mandaveli when chain snatchers pushed their two-wheeler down and ran away, after snatching a gold chain from them.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night. The women, Dhanalakshmi, 55 of Mylapore and Vatsala, 60 of Semmenchery, were returning on a two-wheeler after attending a wedding reception in Abhiramapuram. They were followed by two men on another two-wheeler. Near the Mandaveli bus terminus, the suspects pushed their vehicle down. Before they could get up, the duo quickly snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from Dhanalakshmi’s neck and fled the scene.

Advertising

Advertising

Passers-by came to the rescue of the two women who were injured. They were taken to Government Kilpauk Hospital where they were given treatment. Based on a complaint from them, Pattinambakkam Police registered a case and took up the matter for investigation. A senior police officer said, “Following the complaint, a special team has been constituted to trace the suspects. CCTV footage was scrutinised from the scene of the crime. Further investigations are on.”