Chennai

Two women in Chennai injured after chain snatchers push their vehicle down

Two women were injured in Mandaveli when chain snatchers pushed their two-wheeler down and ran away, after snatching a gold chain from them.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night. The women, Dhanalakshmi, 55 of Mylapore and Vatsala, 60 of Semmenchery, were returning on a two-wheeler after attending a wedding reception in Abhiramapuram. They were followed by two men on another two-wheeler. Near the Mandaveli bus terminus, the suspects pushed their vehicle down. Before they could get up, the duo quickly snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from Dhanalakshmi’s neck and fled the scene.

Passers-by came to the rescue of the two women who were injured. They were taken to Government Kilpauk Hospital where they were given treatment. Based on a complaint from them, Pattinambakkam Police registered a case and took up the matter for investigation. A senior police officer said, “Following the complaint, a special team has been constituted to trace the suspects. CCTV footage was scrutinised from the scene of the crime. Further investigations are on.”

Comments
Related Articles

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V. Murali, third prize in Kanjira

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V.V. Sabareesh, second prize in Kanjira

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vishnu V Kammath, first prize in Kanjira

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Siri Chandrashekar, second prize in Konnakol, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nachiketa Sharma Miganakallu, first prize in Konnakol, 20-40 years

Habitual offender held for burglary in Chennai

MNM likely to release election manifesto on February 21

Digital conclave on diabetes to be held on January 24

‘Governor unilaterally extended tenure of Vice-Chancellors’

Up to 10% of dogs in city have heart diseases, say veterinarians

Fishermen want firefighting system installed inside Kasimedu harbour

COVID-19 vaccination drive kicks off in two more private hospitals in Chennai

Chennai Metrowater will use API system to monitor water tanker trips

Over 1.57 lakh electors added to Chennai’s final electoral rolls

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Kanivamuthan, special prize in Keyboard, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Satvik Sharma, third prize in Keyboard, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahana Karthik, second prize in Keyboard, 0-12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nitika Pande, first prize in Keyboard, 0-12 years

I became CM the way Karunanidhi did, says Palaniswami

Chennai NGO reunites boy from Odisha with his family

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 2:49:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-women-in-chennai-injured-after-chain-snatchers-push-their-vehicle-down/article33624869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY