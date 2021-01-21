Two women in Chennai injured after chain snatchers push their vehicle down

Two women were injured in Mandaveli when chain snatchers pushed their two-wheeler down and ran away, after snatching a gold chain from them.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night. The women, Dhanalakshmi, 55 of Mylapore and Vatsala, 60 of Semmenchery, were returning on a two-wheeler after attending a wedding reception in Abhiramapuram. They were followed by two men on another two-wheeler. Near the Mandaveli bus terminus, the suspects pushed their vehicle down. Before they could get up, the duo quickly snatched a five-sovereign gold chain from Dhanalakshmi’s neck and fled the scene.
Passers-by came to the rescue of the two women who were injured. They were taken to Government Kilpauk Hospital where they were given treatment. Based on a complaint from them, Pattinambakkam Police registered a case and took up the matter for investigation. A senior police officer said, “Following the complaint, a special team has been constituted to trace the suspects. CCTV footage was scrutinised from the scene of the crime. Further investigations are on.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath