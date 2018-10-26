Two women held on cheating charge

The Pallavaram police arrested two women for cheating another woman to the tune of ₹35 lakh.

The accused identified as Nagajyothi, 34, and Devi, 33, befriended Jeeva of Old Pallavaram and lured her into investing in the iron trade.

The duo slowly made Ms. Jeeva invest up to ₹35 lakh. After getting the money, they started evading her.

Having waited for a few months, Ms. Jeeva lodged a complaint with the Pallavaram police.

On inquiry, it was found that the women had spent the money and hence planned to escape.

They were arrested and lodged in Puzhal prison.