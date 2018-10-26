Chennai

Two women held on cheating charge

more-in

The Pallavaram police arrested two women for cheating another woman to the tune of ₹35 lakh.

The accused identified as Nagajyothi, 34, and Devi, 33, befriended Jeeva of Old Pallavaram and lured her into investing in the iron trade.

The duo slowly made Ms. Jeeva invest up to ₹35 lakh. After getting the money, they started evading her.

Having waited for a few months, Ms. Jeeva lodged a complaint with the Pallavaram police.

On inquiry, it was found that the women had spent the money and hence planned to escape.

They were arrested and lodged in Puzhal prison.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:14:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-women-held-on-cheating-charge/article25326568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY