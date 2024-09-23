Two women held for possession of painkiller tablets 

The Pattinambakkam police on Monday arrested two women who allegedly possessed painkiller tablets for the purpose of selling.

Following a tip-off, a team of police personnel intercepted the women at Pattinambakkam Bus stand on Monday afternoon and arrested the duo. They have been identified as A.Preethi, 23, of Madhavaram and L.Priya, 28, of Ponneri. A total of 6,030 tablets of nitrazepam and other tablets were recovered from them. Both had criminal cases registered against them for murder and possession of ganja, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.