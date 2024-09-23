ADVERTISEMENT

Two women held for possession of painkiller tablets 

Published - September 23, 2024 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattinambakkam police on Monday arrested two women who allegedly possessed painkiller tablets for the purpose of selling.

Following a tip-off, a team of police personnel intercepted the women at Pattinambakkam Bus stand on Monday afternoon and arrested the duo. They have been identified as A.Preethi, 23, of Madhavaram and L.Priya, 28, of Ponneri. A total of 6,030 tablets of nitrazepam and other tablets were recovered from them. Both had criminal cases registered against them for murder and possession of ganja, the police said.

