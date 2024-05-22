ADVERTISEMENT

Two women held for hoarding seven tonnes of PDS rice

Published - May 22, 2024 12:29 am IST

The rice was being smuggled to supply to Murukku making units in Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID(CS-CID) Police on Tuesday arrested two women who were part of a gang which hoarded PDS rice.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Karukku area in Ambattur, Chennai. During the raid, seven tons of PDS Rice were seized from a house at Karuku Menampedu. The investigation revealed that the PDS rice was being sold to Muruku companies, and smuggled to Andhra Pradesh and sold at a high price in the black market. Police arrested two women who have been identified as Shakila, 28, and Amul, 49.

Police said that efforts are on to apprehend the absconding accused, Rajesh alias Rajasekhar.Intensive patrolling continues to prevent further smuggling of PDS rice. Strict action, including detention under the Black Marketing Act, will be taken against those who involved in these PDS goods smuggling activities, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US