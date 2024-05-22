Two women held for hoarding seven tonnes of PDS rice

The Civil Supplies CID(CS-CID) Police on Tuesday arrested two women who were part of a gang which hoarded PDS rice.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Karukku area in Ambattur, Chennai. During the raid, seven tons of PDS Rice were seized from a house at Karuku Menampedu. The investigation revealed that the PDS rice was being sold to Muruku companies, and smuggled to Andhra Pradesh and sold at a high price in the black market. Police arrested two women who have been identified as Shakila, 28, and Amul, 49.

Police said that efforts are on to apprehend the absconding accused, Rajesh alias Rajasekhar.Intensive patrolling continues to prevent further smuggling of PDS rice. Strict action, including detention under the Black Marketing Act, will be taken against those who involved in these PDS goods smuggling activities, the police said.