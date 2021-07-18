Two women from Madurai arrested for theft

CHENNAI

18 July 2021 01:23 IST

They stole jewellery from a shop in Korukkupet

Personnel from the Korukkupet police station on Saturday arrested a mother and daughter, who switched genuine gold jewellery with imitation pieces at a showroom in the city on the pretext of buying them.

The police said on July 11, the duo went to a jewellery showroom in Korukkupet under the guise of buying jewellery, and browsed different designs on offer. However, they left the premises without making any purchases.

The shop’s owner Punram checked the jewellery after the women left and found that they had stolen some gold jewellery and replaced them with imitations.

Based on his complaint, personnel from the Korukkpet police station registered a case, and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV camera footage from the store and surrounding areas. Investigation revealed that the suspects were part of a large network who indulge in such offences.

The police apprehended them at a village near Usilampatti. The accused were identified as Sumathi, 55, and Priyadarshini, 27. Four sovereigns of gold jewellery were seized from them, and they were remanded in judicial custody.