Two women die as lorry rams bus near Uthiramerur, three-year-old critical

December 01, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Chennai

Two women were killed and six were injured in a road accident in a village near Uthiramerur on Thursday in Kancheepuram district when a lorry from a quarry rammed an TNSTC bus.

The police said the victims were identified as A. Radhi, 30, and Punitha, 51. Punitha was a nurse at a nearby primary healthcare centre. The police said that Radhi’s three-year-old daughter, who was injured in the accident, is in a critical condition.

Passersby rescued the injured and sent them to the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu for treatment. Upon information, the Uthiramerur police sent the bodies for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.