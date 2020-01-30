Two women detained for protesting against CAA

Two women belonging to a political group were detained by the Kancheepuram police when they were involved in painting anti-CAA slogans on a compound wall on Wednesday.

A senior official in Kancheepuram district said two women belonging to a political organisation were engaged in painting the compound wall with anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans. They were also distributing pamphlets near the railway station. Based on information from the public in the locality about these women ‘causing nuisance’, a police team from Siva Kanchi asked them to stop painting and distributing pamphlets. However as the duo started shouting slogans against CAA and NRC, the police took them to the Siva Kanchi police station.

The police official did not reveal the identity of the women who have been detained.