Chennai

Two women attempt to end lives near Tamil Nadu CM’s house

Two women tried to end their lives near Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s residence on Greenways Road on Tuesday.

They were stopped by the police after a few autorickshaw drivers alerted them. They were identified as Krishnammal, 70, of Tiruchendur, and her daughter Jeyameenambika, 35. The two took the extreme step as they could not submit a petition requesting the Chief Minister to rescue Ms. Krishnammal’s elder daughter Shanmugasundari from her employer in Qatar. The two have been sent back to their hometown, police said.

(Those in need of counselling may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

