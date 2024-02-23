Two women arrested for assault and death of a neighbour in Old Washermenpet

February 23, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Washermenpet police arrested two women for allegedly causing the death of a 40-year-old woman neighbour on Wednesday night.

A senior official of the City Police said V. Muniyammal was residing in Bejawada Line, Bhojarajan Nagar in Old Washermenpet along with her husband and two children. On Wednesday, her neighbour Shanthi placed a bucket filled with water in front of her house. When Muniyammal asked Shanthi to remove the bucket, she quarrelled with her. The police said Shanthi and her daughter Valli assaulted her with a wooden stick. Muniyammal, having sustained injuries, was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital and was treated in the outpatient ward.

After she reached home in the evening, she suddenly developed some health problems and her husband rushed her to the Government Stanley Hospital where she died within a few minutes after admission.

The Washermenpet police filed a case and arrested Shanthi and Valli and later produced them before a judicial magistrate.