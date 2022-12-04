Two women arrested, ₹49.80 lakh cash cash seized at Chennai Central

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in a joint operation with the Government Railway Police (GRP), arrested two women passengers for carrying ₹49.80 lakh in cash at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station on Saturday night.

After the seizure, the police handed over the cash to the Income Tax officials, Chennai.

A senior official of the RPF said there was a tip-off about illegal cash being brought by passengers arriving by a train from Nellore. Based on this, an RPF team was deputed on platform 13 and during checking, the team found two women rushing towards the gate in a suspicious manner. They were stopped and ₹49.80 lakh cash was found in their luggage. They could not produce any valid document in support of carrying cash. The railway police team later handed over the accused identified as P. Vani and her daughter Priya to the Government Railway Police.

